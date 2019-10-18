Minntac Production Line to be Shut Down for Maintenance

MT. IRON, Minn. – A Minntac production line is being shut down for maintenance, according to a company spokesperson.

The company released a statement Thursday saying, “In order to reflect changing market conditions and the need to adjust our raw materials accordingly, we plan to take advantage of this situation by performing additional maintenance on our 5 Minntac agglomerators for enhanced reliability in preparation for improved market conditions. “

Minntac, which is owned by U.S. Steel, says they are not anticipating any impact to employment.