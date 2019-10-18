One Man Shot, Suspect in Custody After Fond du Lac Shooting

UPDATE: CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) – One man was shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting on a northern Minnesota Indian reservation.

Police and tribal officials say the shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a community center gymnasium on the Fond du Lac Band reservation, where a funeral was taking place.

Interim Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said the injured man was shot in the head, and was being treated at a hospital.

The shooting prompted lockdowns of tribal office and the reservation school.

The Fond du Lac band has about 4,200 members. The school includes children from preschool age through 12th grade.

A woman answering the phone at the school late Friday morning said that everybody in the building was safe and the lockdowns have been lifted.

