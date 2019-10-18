Prep Football: Tigers, Spartans Win Big in Season Finales

The final night of high school football in Wisconsin took place on Friday.

MAPLE, Wis. – In the final night of the Wisconsin high school football season, Northwestern rolled all over Chetek-Weyerhauser 56-7, securing their second straight undefeated regular season.

Elsewhere, the Superior football team scored early and often against Rice Lake as they Spartans topped the Warriors 36-7. Both teams await seeding announcements this upcoming weekend from the WIAA.