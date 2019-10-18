Saints Volleyball Falls Against 16th Ranked Auggies

Jessica Remer finished with nine kills for St. Scholastica.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica volleyball team battled, but No. 16 Augsburg was too much as they picked up the 3-0 win (25-23, 25-22, 25-18).

Jessica Remer led the way for the Saints with nine kills, while Morgan Lohmiller and Brooke Schermann each recorded seven. Katie Brostrom recorded 18 assists.

St. Scholastica (14-5) will have another tough test this weekend, hosting No. 12 Saint Benedict on Saturday at 3 p.m.