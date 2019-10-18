Spooner Man Charged With Homicide

SPOONER, Wis. – A Spooner man has been charged in connection to a suspicious death of a male in his Spooner residence earlier this year.

31-year-old Joseph Rogers is charged with first degree intentional homicide for the death of 52-yearold Troy Sweep.

Police discovered Sweep’s body at the Park West Mobile Home Park on July 16.

Investigators found evidence at the scene which they deemed suspicious in nature.

An autopsy of the victim was performed and the death was ruled a homicide.