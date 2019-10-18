Superior Adds New Recreational Trail

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The first leg of the Bear Creek Trail is located right at the head of the Bear Creek Park.

It is the only pedestrian wilderness trail in Superior, and the first mile of it opened this morning.

The non-motorized trail has paved gravel and bridges built solely by the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Department.

Once completed, it will give hikers access to Wisconsin Point.

“We have never built a trail like this. There is nothing like it in the city of Superior. So they really invented this job as they did it,” Superior Mayor, Jim Paine says.

The trail still have over a mile left to go before it’s completed with a tentative date set for Fall 2021.