The Haunt is BACK!

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Poplar Golf Course Hosts Haunted House & Hayride

POPLAR, Wisc. — There is a new local scare in the Northland! The Haunt, at Poplar Golf Course, just a few miles off of HWY 2 in Douglas County opens Friday October 18th for their first screams and laughs of the season. Formerly held at Wentworth Gardens, the rural haunt has moved just a few miles down the road. Members of Boy Scout Troop 212 are still involved in the planning and are excited to scare maze-goers. Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot went on an exclusive special scare before opening night… see what left her screaming!

What to expect: A haunted hayride leads you through gruesome scenes. Followed by a walk through the woods, beware! Next up, inside the maze to find what lurks behind each corner.

The Haunt takes place from 7-10:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26 and Nov. 1-2 at the Poplar Golf Course.

Admission is $10; $1 off with a food donation.

A non-scary haunt without actors takes place from 6-7 p.m. Saturdays. Cost is $5.

Dress for outdoors, muddy conditions may occur after a rainy week.

ADDRESS: 9548 E Golf Course Rd, Poplar, WI 54864

CONTACT: (715) 364-2689