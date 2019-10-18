Three Twin Ports Gas Stations Purchased By Ireland-Based Company

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An international gas retailer is expanding its business into the Twin Ports.

In August, Ireland-based Applegreen purchased three gas stations previously owned by Cross America Partners…

Those stations including the Freedom and Holiday stations on Belknap Street in Superior and the Holiday on Haines Road in Hermantown.

Applegreen plans to keep all employees at the stations.

Major upgrades like new gas pumps are expected to be added.

The Freedom Station store manager says while Kwik Trip continues to expand it is refreshing to see other companies taking ownership of more properties.

“It’s nice to know that we have a company that cares about the stores that wants them to do well. isn’t just looking to own a business just to collect a little money every month they actually want to grow and succeed,” said Kyle Pipkorn.

Applegreen has about 200 stations in the U.K. and Ireland.

They are known to often pair fast food restaurants with its properties.

Changes aren’t expected to be made until the spring.