UMD Men’s Hockey No Match for Wisconsin

The Bulldogs had trouble all night with the high-powered Badgers offense.

MADISON, Wis. – Third-ranked Minnesota Duluth had a great start to their game against 17th-ranked Wisconsin. But the Badgers would keep lighting the lamp as they top the Bulldogs 6-2 Friday night at the Kohl Center.

Jackson Cates and Nick Swaney scored for UMD, who will look to split their series Saturday night in Madison.