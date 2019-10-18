UWS Men’s Hockey Picked to Finish Third, Women Picked Fourth

The men will open their season on November 8th against Saint Mary's, while the women will have an exhibition series next week against CSS.

MADISON, Wis. – The preseason polls have been released for the WIAC and the UWS men’s hockey team were picked to finish third, their highest projection since head coach Rich McKenna took over the program. Last season, the Yellowjackets won 10 games for the first time in four years.

As for the women, they were pegged with fourth place. The Lady ‘Jackets are bringing back 18 players and all three goalies for this upcoming season.

