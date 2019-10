Wilderness Fall in Overtime to Wings

Aberdeen would score twice in the third period to steal a win from Minnesota.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Zach Michaelis would tie the game with less than a minute to go, but the Minnesota Wilderness would go on to fall in overtime 4-3 Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Eric Fawkes and Nate Horn would also score for the Wilderness as they will look to split their series tomorrow night in Cloquet.