Wildwoods Animal Rehabilitation Temporarily Closes

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth based non-profit animal rehab organization “Wildwoods” is temporarily closed.

As of Thursday the building will no longer accept any orphaned, sick or injured animals.

The closing is due to their support services.

There is no timeline for when the building will re-open, but the animal rehabilitation center will be training new staff members.

Wildwoods will also be working with the DNR in the coming months.

The rehab organization has been aiding the Northland wilderness population for more than thirteen years.