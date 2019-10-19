A Night Without a Home Sheds Light on Homelessness

Throughout the evening people with or without stable housing are encouraged to stop by and get some hot soup and food.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – From noon Saturday to noon on Sunday volunteers were outside City Center Park near the Superior Public Library serving soup and accepting donations.

Plus, the fundraising event supports organizations who are tackling the homeless problem each day in Superior.

“The whole purpose of this is to bring our community together besides collecting money and funds we are trying to bring our community and our business community together to see a population that often isn’t seen,” said Tom Wondolkowski, the grass roots organizer of the event.

Some of the organizations at the event are Harbor House, Salvation Army, and the Human Development Center.

People experiencing homelessness are encouraged to eat the food provided and people with stable housing are encouraged to stop by and get a small taste of what homelessness is like.

“Compassion empathy seeing what it’s like to experience something that you might not have had to struggle with. I think those people are more willing to be the ones to donate and help in any way they can,” said Tanya Nelson, the homeless runaway supervisor for the Human Development Center.

One man at the event experienced homelessness himself and is dedicated to giving back to those who are currently in that situation.

“Being homeless and going through that it’s hard having any hope. If you don’t have people that are constantly giving you that hope. Sometimes it’s a daily struggle seeing the hope even though people are helping you it’s feeling important or feeling that there’s something worth struggling forward for,” said Vincent Burnham who now volunteers at Ruth’s House.

This year A Night Without a Home has gotten lucky with nice weather, but that is not the reality for the people experiencing homelessness in the Northland who are subject to the elements each day.

Anyone who would like to donate money or goods is encouraged to head to City Center Park until noon on Sunday.