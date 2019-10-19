12th Annual Fur Ball Raises Money for Animal Allies

This year organizers are hoping to raise enough money to purchase a transport van to get animals to their shelter and to the vet.

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 200 people attended the annual Fur Ball supporting Animal Allies at the Northland Country Club.

The event included dinner and a silent auction.

Pictures of shelter success stories lined the walls emphasizing the importance of adopting.

. “Every pet needs a good home and every pet deserves a good home because they have no choice and where they end up isn’t what they chose to do so it’s very important to adopt an animal otherwise that animal may not be around anymore,” said Dan Leslie, the board president at Animal Allies.

Animal Allies is aiming to raise $100,000 this evening at the event.