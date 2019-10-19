College Volleyball: UW-Superior victorious in Home Finale, St. Scholastica Falls at Home

The Yellowjackets picked up a sweep of Bethany Lutheran, while the Saints fell in four sets to No. 12 St. Benedict

DULUTH, Minn.- In their home finale of the 2019 campaign, the UW-Superior women’s volleyball team made quick work of Bethany Lutheran in UMAC action in straight sets Saturday afternoon. Leading the way for the Yellowjackets was Cami Sletta with 10 kills, and Yana Carrera with 18 digs.

The Yellowjackets are back in UMAC play Tuesday night at Northwestern (Minn.).

For St. Scholastcia, they would take on a ranked opponent for the second time this weekend, this time against Saint Benedict. The Saints would fall in the opening set, but would tie things up in set two before the Blazers winning in four sets. Leading the way for the Saints was Jessica Remer with 10 kills, and Alcia Draper who picked up 27 digs.

The Saints return to UMAC play next Saturday at Reif Gym against Crown. Start time is 12 p.m.