Union Gospel Mission Honors Lifelong Volunteer

91-year-old Bob Anderson continues to volunteer for Mission while battling lung cancer.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday, members of Union Gospel Mission Duluth volunteered to help send out letters about the Mission, while also paying tribute to a longtime volunteer.

Dozens stuffed letters in honor of Bob Anderson, who has volunteered most of his life.

Family members said Anderson hasn’t faltered in helping the Mission, even while passing 90-years-old last year.

“My dad loves it,” said Theresa Klein, event coordinator and Anderson’s daughter. “My dad has cancer right now, lung cancer. And so anytime we get together it’s just as, even more special. And it just keeps our family together.”

The letters explain what the Mission does to provide meals and shelter to people. They also ask for donations.

Volunteers hope to send out at least 60,000. Anderson and his wife write personal thank you notes to everyone that donated.