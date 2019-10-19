UW-Superior Soccer Sweeps Minnesota Morris in UMAC Play

The Yellowjacket men and women would pitch shut-outs Saturday afternoon

DULUTH, Minn.- On the women’s side of action, the UW-Superior soccer team extended its winning streak in UMAC play to five matches thanks to a 2-0 victory over visiting Minnesota Morris. Emma Street, and Kenzie Oelherking found the back of the net and Madison Gutekunst picked up her second shut-out of the season.

For the Yellowjacket men, Blake Perry would score two goals, while Esteban Badillo-Ramirez, and Miguel Ocampo also pitched in on the score sheet for UW-Superior. Dalton Vonkaenel would pick up the shut-out and made two saves.

UW-Superior men and women soccer are back in action Tuesday afternoon against Northwestern (Minn.) at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. The women begin at 1 p.m. followed by the men.