Community Holds Healing Walk for Man Shot in Fond Du Lac

Walk held for 45-year-old Broderick Robinson, who was shot in Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Community members of the Fond Du Lac Reservation participated in a healing walk after Friday’s shooting in Cloquet.

The walk started at the Fond Du Lac Ojibwe High School and continued for half a mile down the road.

It was held after 45-year-old Broderick Robinson was shot at a Head Start Facility gym where a funeral was taking place.

According to organizers, the walk unified the community in light of a tragic event.

“It seems like when something happens like this in our community people come together and really try to make it right, or even just trying to start a positive thing coming out of it,” said Rita Aspinwall, Communications Director for the Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. “I think it speaks volumes about Fond Du Lac.”

Robinson was released from a Duluth Hospital Friday night, he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old Minneapolis man is in Carlton County Jail awaiting formal charges in connection to the shooting.