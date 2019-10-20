Get a Great Glass Pumpkin at Lake Superior Art Glass

Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Party held.

DULUTH, Minn.- At a time of year where people are normally carving their own pumpkins, people in Canal Park got to watch their pumpkins be created–out of glass.

Lake Superior Art Glass hosted its second annual Pumpkin Patch Party.

People could reserve a spot in line to design their own custom glass pumpkin at various prices and sizes, to be blown right in front of their eyes.

“It’s an untraditional way to carve a pumpkin,” said Jodie Cowan, Marketing Manager for Lake Superior Art Glass. “Y’know, this is gonna last forever–it’s a glass pumpkin made by a local artist.”

“You’re supporting the community and, yeah, just something a little different the normal pumpkin carving.”

The event also featured free cider tasting from Wild State Cider.