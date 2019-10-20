Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health Opens in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth is now home to the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health.

The Center opened its first office in the Midwest last Monday right in Duluth on South Street near London Road.

They partner with 11 different tribal communities across the Northland and Canada, to raise community health form the individual level.

The research institute focuses on programs targeting stress, changes in health across the lifespan, and at the forefront right now: Diabetes Prevention and Management.

“Those programs are primarily family visiting programs,” said Kevalin Aulandez, Research Assistant at the Center. “Those visits happen with parents and children together to help manage diabetes with parents with diabetes but then also prevent it in their children.”

“And those lessons include things like healthy eating, exercise, cultural connections, spirituality.”

More than 100 field staff live on the reservations involved, and are primarily native. Across the country, 60% of the Center’s staff is native.

Having coaches who understand the problems families are going through, they said, is key to identifying and working through them.

“To address those priorities whether they be diabetes, opioid use, suicide prevention, etc,” Aulandez said. “We really try to look at the whole person and addressing health from a holistic, indigenous lens.”

They will also work on programs regarding vaccines, behavioral health, physical education, and parenting.

The Center also hired part of its staff from the University of Minnesota Duluth.