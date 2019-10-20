Northern Star: Peter Soumis

For this week's segment, meet the starting quarterback for the Hermantown football team and UMD men's basketball commit.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown basketball standout Peter Soumis committed over the summer to play college ball right here at the Univeristy of Minnesota Duluth.

“I just wanted to stay home, stay close to the family, so that was a big thing. The coaches, the coaching staff, they’re all super nice and I could relate to them a lot with our personalities,” Soumis said of UMD.

But before Soumis starts focusing on his main season, he decided to put down the basketball, and pick up the football, and become the starting quarterback for the Hawks this season.

“I watched him a lot last winter. We have an exciting basketball team up here in Hermantown. To see his calmness on the court and not get raddled, I really enjoyed that aspect of the game and I thought he could help us out offensively because he’s a great athlete,” Hermantown football head coach Mike Zagelmeyer said.

But this is his first year on the varsity team, and Soumis hasn’t even played football since middle school.

“When I played when I was younger, I was running back. I talked to the coaches last year as a junior and it sounded like they wanted me to come out for quarterback. I think it was a position with a better chance I wouldn’t get injured for basketball, so I decided I would come out and try out for quarterback,” Soumis said.

Despite the lack of experience, Soumis came in, won the starting job, and led the Hawks to an undefeated section record.

“When I first came in, I didn’t know any of the plays, I was fumbling the ball on all the snaps. So they were really encouraging, they just helped me out and taught me all the way through,” Soumis said of his teammates helping him along the way.

“The guys have embraced him. He’s not a me guy, he’s a we guy which is obviously what you need out of somebody in that situation and the quarterback,” Zagelmeyer added.

And while he prepares for basketball season, which is about a month away, Soumis even sees some similarities between the two sports.

“For basketball, you have to have good footwork, especially if you’re a point guard. And in football too, make a guy miss, juke him. Just like when you’re handing off the ball, which way to turn, you have to use your feet,” Soumis said.

Now, as the Hawks hope to make another run at state, Soumis hopes he can have that experience too, just like he had earlier in 2018.

“I really hope that we can go to state. So I can say I went to state in two sports for Hermantown,”