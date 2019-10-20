Prep Football: Tigers, Spartans Ready to Begin Postseason

DULUTH, Minn.- The Wisconsin high school football brackets were released Saturday, and two local teams will see their seasons continue.

Northwestern, fresh off their undefeated season for the second year in a row, will host a first round playoff game Friday night as they will take on Nekoosa in Division 5 action.

The Tigers aren’t the only ones playoff bound in the Northland as the Superior Spartans who finished the season 7-2, including victories in the final two games. The Spartans will kick-off Division 2 playoff action Friday night against Marshfield.

Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m.