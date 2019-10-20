UMD Men’s Basketball Team Receives High Praise From NSIC Coaches

The Bulldogs were picked to finish 1st in the North Division, and Brandon Myer pegged as the North Division Player of the Year

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released it annual preseason coaches poll for men’s basketball, and the UMD men’s basketball team were picked to finish first in the Northern Division, and third overall in the conference.

The coaches selected Minnesota-Duluh to finish first in the Northern Division with 49 points, 9 points clear of defending conference champions Northern State.

“When you’ve got 6 seniors and the talen that we have, we are going to go at it head on. Our guys are looking forward to it, it’s fun to be in that position, these guys really haven’t been in this position in their careers. It’s a testament to them and all the hard work they have put in”, said head coach Justin Wieck.

And UMD’s preseason player to watch, happened to also be nominated as the Northern Division Preseason Player of the Year is senior and Superior native Brandon Myer.

“To get to the next level, it’s getting better every day. Not settling at practice. We have kind of had a longer preseason with Costa Rica so it’s not settling for just an okay practice. We need to get a little better every day and I think that will get us to where we want to be”, said Myer.

“I’ve told a lot of people he’s got a lot better from this year to last year. He’s handling the ball a lot better, he’s showing a real willingness to take smaller guys into the post and just kind of dominate those guys down there. He didn’t do that a whole lot of that last year, we had him a little more on the perimeter so he’s kind of done that on his own”, said Wieck, on Myer.

The Bulldogs will kick off the 2019 season with an exhibition match against Wisconsin-Superior November 4th.