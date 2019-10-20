Woman Walking On Road Dies After Being Struck By Car

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A woman from Grand Rapids died on Saturday night after she was struck by a car driven by a 22 year-old man.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was heading south on Highway 169 by Laplant Road when he hit the woman, 63 year-old Wanda Jean Meinhardt, who was walking on the road.

State Patrol said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time. It is unknown if Meinhardt was under the influence.