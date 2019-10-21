CHUM’s Food Shelf Undergoes Transformation

Food shelf expected to reopen by October 30th.

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM’s food shelf is undergoing a more than 15,000 dollar transformation to become a Super Shelf

Volunteers spent most of the day getting rid of the old to prepare for the new.

They un-stocked and tore down shelves to make way for new ones to be built.

A new meat cooler will also be brought in.

The food shelf will grow to almost double in size.

“Hunger isn’t ever going away. there are more people seeking resources and looking for that extra food,” said Director of Distributive Services Scott Van Daele.

The expansion will provide for more of a variety of food besides the normal non–perishables including spices and high quality breads to be brought in.

“Clients have indicated that they want more healthy foods and have a need for more healthy foods so its just one more way we can make that more accessible for our community. We are going to be sourcing more healthy foods and spotlighting them, so it is easier for folks to choose them,” said SNAP Benefits Educator Linda Erdahl.

CHUM received a grant from the organization called Super Shelf.

The shelf is currently closed to the public and no food assistance will be provided.

Clients are asked to use other food shelves like CHUM Lakeside and CHUM West.

It is expected to reopen by October 30th.