Department of Justice Awards Money To Local Non-Profits

DULUTH, Minn. – Four non-profit organizations in the area received over two million dollars to help prevent domestic violence against women.

Here in Duluth, Men as Peacemakers received $348,944 and Mending the Sacred Hoop received $302,174.

Members Mending the Sacred Hoop say, this funding will help them continue to spread domestic violence awareness.

“We wanna reduce the numbers. We wanna bring change. We wanna bring social justice. We wanna raise voices of tribal communities and native women all over the country. And we’ve done a lot of that,” Mending The Sacred Hoop Executive Director, Tina Olson says.

Multiple Native American Organizations in the Cass Lake area also received about one-point-four million in funding.