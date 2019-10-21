Duluth Native CJ Ham Scores First Career Receving TD in Win Against Lions

The former Denfeld star caught a touchdown from Kirk Cousins in the third quarter that gave the Vikings a 27-21 lead.

DETROIT, Mich. – The Minnesota Vikings got a big win Sunday afternoon in Detroit, defeating the Lions 42-24. And Duluth native CJ Ham got to be part of the scoring frenzy

Ham and the Vikings will have a quick turnaround as they will host Washington this week for Thursday Night Football.