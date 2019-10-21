Duluth Superintendent Asks KEY Zone to Close Early Due to Weather

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a recent Facebook post, the Duluth Superintendent has asked that KEY Zone be closed as early as possible due to inclement weather conditions.

For the safety of KEY Zone families and staff, the Superintendent has asked that KEY Zone be closed at all locations as early as possible today. There have been trees taking out power lines and also flooding. Please come pick up your child as soon as possible. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding!

Heavy rains and strong winds have caused thousands of power outages, flooding and downed trees across the Northland today.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts have a potential to reach as high as 50 miles per hour and will continue through the evening.