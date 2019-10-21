Lumberjacks Girls Soccer Set to Battle Holy Angels in State Quarterfinals

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team are getting set for their first trip to the state tourney since 2012.

The Lumberjacks are coming off an emotional overtime win in the section finals last week. And the team says the celebrating is over and now it’s time to focus on how they can pull off a deep run in the state tourney.

“You want to kind of harness that energy and not let it effect you. We don’t want to play nervous. But at the same time, we’ve got to up our level. We’ve got to play with the intensity that a state tournament game deserves so you got to use some of that emotion,” head coach Dustin Randall said.

“There’s going to be nerves but we know we can play with all these teams. It’s going to be a test for us but we know we can do it,” said senior Kiana Bender.

The Lumberjacks are unseeded in the Class A state tournament as they will take on two-seed Academy of Holy Angels. But the team is confident they can go down and pull off the upset that no one will see coming.

“We don’t know much, but they have played similar opponents as us and had similar score lines as we’ve had. We’re ready to battle and hopefully win,” said midfielder Jaxie Pogorelc.

“It’s only good teams left so we’re down to the final eight teams. They play a tough schedule. They were voted into a #2 seed. There’s no easy games at this point. Everything’s got to be earned,” said Randall.

That match will take place Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of Chisago Lakes High School.