Panthers Volleyball Dominates in First Round of Section Playoffs

South Ridge opened the section 7A volleyball with a sweep at home.

CULVER, Minn. – The South Ridge volleyball team dominated on Monday night, breezing past Fond du Lac Ojibwe High School 3-0 in the first round of the section 7A playoffs.

The third-seeded Panthers will take on fifth-seeded Barnum on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in the next round.