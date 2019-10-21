Park Point Closed to Non-Residents

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has called for more street closures due to continued storms.

According to the city, access has been closed to Park Point for non-residents.

Duluth Police are checking identification before the Aerial Lift Bridge, but say residents are able to get home and leave Park Point if they choose.

Additional street closures:

131 st Avenue West and is closed at Highway 23

Avenue West and is closed at Highway 23 Area around Park Point Beach House and Recreation Center

The public is encouraged to not drive over anything that looks like a power line.

The city says there are several traffic lights out throughout the Northland and wants to remind the public that if you come to a light that has a signal with no power, please treat is as a four-way stop.