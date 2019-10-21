Park Point Closed to Non-Residents
Duluth Police Are Checking Identification
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has called for more street closures due to continued storms.
According to the city, access has been closed to Park Point for non-residents.
Duluth Police are checking identification before the Aerial Lift Bridge, but say residents are able to get home and leave Park Point if they choose.
Additional street closures:
- 131st Avenue West and is closed at Highway 23
- Area around Park Point Beach House and Recreation Center
The public is encouraged to not drive over anything that looks like a power line.
The city says there are several traffic lights out throughout the Northland and wants to remind the public that if you come to a light that has a signal with no power, please treat is as a four-way stop.