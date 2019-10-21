Portion of Canal Park Closed Due to Flooding

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth has closed a portion of Canal Park Drive due to standing water. The city has also closed Buchanan and Morse Street for precautionary purposes.

Brighton Beach has been closed to traffic and pedestrians and will remain closed until further notice.

The city of Duluth is asking residents to stay away from the area around the Park Point Beach house and recreation area due to standing water.

All of these closures will be in place until weather and road conditions improve.

The city of Duluth will continue to keep the public informed of any additional closures or precautionary measures being taken due to this storm.