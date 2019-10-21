Power Being Restored to Customers as Stormy Day Grips Duluth

At the height of the storm about 9,000 customers were without power, but that number was close to halved by the evening.

DULUTH, Minn. – Another October storm has pummeled the Northland and brought heavy rains, winds, and downed trees.

The city of Duluth held two emergency press conferences during the day.

The evening press conference included updates from necessary agencies including Minnesota power.

“As of 7 p.m. our map shows about 120 outages with approximately 4,700 customers still without power. Minnesota power called in additional MP line crews to address multiple outages mostly in the Duluth area around 3:30 today and they will work as quickly as they can to restore power,”said Kelley Eldien the communication specialist with Minnesota Power.

Customers can expect their power to be restored Monday evening into Tuesday early morning.