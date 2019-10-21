Power Pole, Tree Crash Onto Truck

The Man Was Uninjured in the Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – A man escaped injury Monday afternoon after a tree and a power line crashed onto his truck.

Strong winds across the Northland caused the power line and tree to fall near the Myers Wilkins Elementary school in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

Officials on the scene said the man was in the truck when the pole fell but he was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.