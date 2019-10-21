Saint Scholastica Wraps Up Health Services Renovations

DULUTH, Minn. – The new additions are all part of Somers Hall.

Renovations include: an improved layout, larger waiting area and wider hallways for emergency access.

Saint Scholastica faculty say, the new accessibility will be an added bonus for students.

“We know our students face many challenges today and if we can bring health to them and be of service to them in that way- in a very nice space- that makes all the difference,” Saint Scholastica President, Dr. Barbara McDonald says.

This is the final leg of a three year, $12 million dollar project for the residential facility at Saint Scholastica.