Thousands Without Power Due to Strong Storms Across Northland

Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn. – Heavy rains and strong winds have caused power outages for many Northlanders.

According to the MN Power website over 11,000 customers are without power in the Duluth area as of 5:00 p.m.

Minnesota Power says crews are out in full force working to restore power as soon as possible.

Lake Country Power is reporting 19 outages affecting roughly 552 customers as of 5:00 p.m.

You can check the Minnesota Power Outage Map here and the Lake Country Power Outage Map here for outage information in your area.

