Thousands Without Power Due to Strong Storms Across Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Heavy rains and strong winds have caused power outages for many Northlanders.

According to the MN Power website over 11,000 customers are without power in the Duluth area as of 5:00 p.m.

Minnesota Power says crews are out in full force working to restore power as soon as possible.

As of 4 p.m., our crews are working to restore power to about 9,000 customers, most of them in the Duluth area. Check our online outage map at https://t.co/fJBHTisS7u or download our mobile app at https://t.co/Ie3LJkn92W to get latest info. — Minnesota Power (@mnpower) October 21, 2019

Lake Country Power is reporting 19 outages affecting roughly 552 customers as of 5:00 p.m.

You can check the Minnesota Power Outage Map here and the Lake Country Power Outage Map here for outage information in your area.