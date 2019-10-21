Twin Ports Coastal Advisory in Effect

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth says they are taking precautions as heavy rains and high winds are predicted to continue through the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts are expected between 20 to 30 miles per hour, with the potential to reach as high as 50 miles per hour.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

The city would like to remind the public to not drive through standing water and keep a safe distance from the shore line as Lake Superior is producing 17 to 20 foot waves.

The city says they will provide storm updates as necessary throughout the day.

You can visit Duluth’s live cams at http://www.visitduluth.com/livecam/.