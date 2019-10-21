UMD Men’s, Women’s Hockey Teams Fall in Polls After Weekend Sweeps

Both teams will be back in action this weekend as the men will face 20th ranked Minnesota in a home-and-home series, while the women head to Buffalo for the Icebreaker tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – According to Webster’s Dictionary, the word “panic” is defined as “sudden uncontrollable fear or anxiety, often causing wildly unthinking behavior”. So UMD hockey fans might need to relax after a less than stellar weekend for the men’s and women’s teams.

Both teams were swept on the road, resulting in drops in the latest polls. For the men, UMD moved from third to eighth in the USCHO.com poll after struggling against former WCHA rival, Wisconsin. As for the women, they dropped out of the top 10 after getting swept by unranked Bemidji State.

