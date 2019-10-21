UMD Volleyball Team Back in the AVCA Top 5

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team are back in the top five nationally after a clean sweep at home this past weekend.

The Bulldogs are up two spots to #5. UMD picked up wins over then 11th-ranked Wayne State and a sweep over Augustana.

And it won’t get easier this weekend as the Bulldogs will host #24 Sioux Falls on Friday and #9 Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s NSIC playoff championship game.