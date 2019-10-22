Authorities Investigating Duluth Window and Door Business

Customers paid about $100,000 but didn't get the services they paid for.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you feel you haven’t gotten the service you paid for from local business: Hicks Window and Door, you are asked to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office and Duluth Police are investigating the business, located on Martin Road in Duluth.

According to authorities, several people reported paying thousands for window and other home remodel work, but the agreed upon work was not completed and they were not refunded the money.

The total amount paid by customers appears to be over $100,000, officials said.

Authorities believe there are people affected who haven’t reported their losses yet.