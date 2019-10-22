Hundred-Year-Olds Celebrated in Duluth

Five centenarians celebrated their birthdays together at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians who are a hundred years old or older were celebrated at the Northland Senior Expo at the DECC.

Five centenarians celebrated their birthdays together in the company of family and friends.

Julien Berntson turned a hundred years old this month.

He served in the army during World War Two and worked many years for the Duluth water and gas department.

He gave us some advice for living past the century mark.

“Eat lots of oatmeal. See your dentist every six months. Outside of that, I don’t know,” said Berntson.