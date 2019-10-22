Knowing Your Neighbors: Diamond Tool Reunion

25 years ago this month, Diamond Tool and Horseshoe Company in West Duluth closed its doors

DULUTH, Minn.- Twenty-five years ago this month, Diamond Tool and Horseshoe Company in West Duluth closed its doors. And last week, co-workers gathered to celebrate, and catch up with one another.

Diamond Tool’s former office and factory employees gathered at Kom-On-Inn in West Duluth for a special anniversary.

The local business at 4702 Grand Avenue began as Diamond Calk Horse Shoe. It was founded in 1907 by Otto Swanstrom, the inventor of the “diamond calks”. In 1994, the last workers vacated the grounds and the building was demolished two years later.

Dennis Hackett, who was a safety and security director ad Diamond Tool says ever since the company closed, their group remains close.

“It’s like family. Everyone knew each other, so it was like a family”, said Hackett.

To have the reunion at Kom-On-Inn is extra special for all involved.

“This place is where they use to come and cash their checks and they were just very appreciative of me organizing it year after year”, said Hackett.

Hackett, who send postcards out each year to let co-workers know about this event, says the work is difficult at times, but so worth it at the end of the day.

“There is a lot of work involved in sending these out but it has worked out well and I enjoy coming back”, said Hackett.

There is no decision made yet on if a reunion will be held next year, but Hackett hopes to keep in contact with all the former Diamond Tool employees regardless of what the future holds.