Local Non-Profits Receive Bike Fest Donations

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s all thanks to Kraus–Anderson Construction.

The organization has run the Duluth Bike Festival for the past six years in August.

All the money raised from that event was presented Tuesday morning.

Members of COGGS say, the $27,000 allows them to continue to support the mountain biking community in the area.

“Maintaining the trails we already have. Continuing to build more trails within our vision of the Duluth traverse trail system, and growing the community as a whole,” COGGS Board Chair, Alec Kadlec says.

There is currently 88 miles of biking trails in the Duluth area.

The Gary New Duluth Development Alliance also received a $27,000 check.

That money will go towards the next phase of their construction project.