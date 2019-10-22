Playoff Hopes Fading Away for UMD Football Team

The team feels that this weekend's game against Upper Iowa is definitely a must-win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team are now on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs following their tough loss this past weekend. But if there’s one thing head coach Curt Wiese has always maintained it’s that his players don’t think about their previous games, whether it’s a win or loss.

“He kind of preaches never being too high and never being too low. After a big win, we always say you’ve got 24 hours to just to celebrate, and you’ve got 24 hours to dwell over a loss. After that, you’ve got to move on to the next week,” said senior cornerback Bill Atkins.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a road trip to Upper Iowa. And although it may sound cliché this late in the season, Saturday’s game against the Peacocks is definitely a must win for UMD.

“It is, not only to get back on track as a program, but still keep our foot in the door for an opportunity at the postseason. The door is closing on us and one week at a time like it has been is going to be important for us to have a chance to get in the playoff picture here at the end of the season.,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

And good news for the Bulldogs as quarterback John Larson was back at practice Tuesday and Coach Wiese says he expects Larson to return to the field this weekend.