Police: Duluth Window and Door Business Under Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth business is under investigation by local law enforcement after receiving reports from customers who allege they paid the business for work that was never completed.

According to the Duluth Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, they have received multiple reports from customers who say Hicks Window and Door was paid thousands of dollars for window and remodel work that was not completed and never refunded.

Authorities say the owners of Hicks Window and Door, located on Martin Road, have been cooperative in the investigation.

According to police, the total amount paid by customers for unfinished goods and services appears to be over $100,000.

Authorities also believe there are more individuals who have not yet contacted law enforcement to report their loss.

Anyone who feels they have been intentionally deceived by this business is asked to call law enforcement: