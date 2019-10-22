Prep Football: Rails, Mariners Move On To Section Semi-Finals
Proctor and Silver Bay each opened their playoff runs with wins.
TWO HARBORS, Mich – A Ben Harnell field goal and Trevor Lindberg touchdown would be the difference as the Proctor football team held on to defeat Two Harbors 10-6 Tuesday night in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals.
The Rails now move on to the section semi-finals as they will take on top seed Esko Saturday at 2 p.m.
In nine-person action, Silver Bay rolled past Northeast Range 42-8. They will face Cherry, who knocked off Ely in their quarterfinal game. Here are other scores from across the Northland:
SECTION 5 NINE-PLAYER
#5 Cromwell-Wright 20, #4 Hill City/Northland 30
SECTION 7 NINE-PLAYER
#5 Cook County 36, #4 Bigfork 6
#6 Ely 0, #3 Cherry 44
SECTION 7A
#8 Chisholm 8, #1 Deer River 50
#5 Carlton/Wrenshall 33, #4 North Woods 18
SECTION 7AA
#5 Royalton 36, #4 Eveleth-Gilbert 19
#6 Mesabi East, #3 International Falls
SECTION 7AAA
#6 Virginia 0, #3 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 42
SECTION 7AAAA
#5 Hibbing 6, #4 Chisago Lakes 49
#6 Duluth Denfeld 6, #3 North Branch 48