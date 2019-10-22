Prep Football: Rails, Mariners Move On To Section Semi-Finals

Proctor and Silver Bay each opened their playoff runs with wins.

TWO HARBORS, Mich – A Ben Harnell field goal and Trevor Lindberg touchdown would be the difference as the Proctor football team held on to defeat Two Harbors 10-6 Tuesday night in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals.

The Rails now move on to the section semi-finals as they will take on top seed Esko Saturday at 2 p.m.

In nine-person action, Silver Bay rolled past Northeast Range 42-8. They will face Cherry, who knocked off Ely in their quarterfinal game. Here are other scores from across the Northland:

SECTION 5 NINE-PLAYER

#5 Cromwell-Wright 20, #4 Hill City/Northland 30

SECTION 7 NINE-PLAYER

#5 Cook County 36, #4 Bigfork 6

#6 Ely 0, #3 Cherry 44

SECTION 7A

#8 Chisholm 8, #1 Deer River 50

#5 Carlton/Wrenshall 33, #4 North Woods 18

SECTION 7AA

#5 Royalton 36, #4 Eveleth-Gilbert 19

#6 Mesabi East, #3 International Falls

SECTION 7AAA

#6 Virginia 0, #3 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 42

SECTION 7AAAA

#5 Hibbing 6, #4 Chisago Lakes 49

#6 Duluth Denfeld 6, #3 North Branch 48