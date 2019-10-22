Rising Lake Levels Causes Concern

DULUTH, Minn. – In the last three years major storms have come through the Twin Ports around this time.

And now lake levels have become much of a problem.

A professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Large Lake Observatory says lake superior is about a foot deeper than its normal average.

The professor says the increase in rain and snow are some of the biggest factors causing the lake to rise.

“When we have extended periods of precipitation the lake levels go up. The problem is lake levels are high not just in Lake Superior, but across the Great Lakes,” said Professor Jay Austin.

The lowest level that Lake Superior has been was back in 2007.