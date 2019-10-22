Salvation Army Hosts 16th Annual Energy Expo

DULUTH, Minn.- The 16th annual energy saving awareness expo was held Tuesday afternoon at the Salvation Army.

People in attendance were able to meet with local agencies to see how they could save on energy use throughout the year in their homes.

Organizers say, its a great way to have a face to face conversation about energy savings.

“To provide folks with information about resources that are available to help them. Information about Minnesota Powers affordability programs, information about our energy programs and same with other resources available in the community,” Minnesota Power Program and Services Supervisor, Katie Frye says.

Prizes were also available during the expo, including energy efficient kits with LED light bulbs and shower heads.

.