Storm Causes Power Outages Across the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – About 10,000 customer went without power at the height of Monday’s storm.

Minnesota Power staff say they called in extra crews and they worked through the night to help restore the power.

But Tuesday morning about 40 homes were still without power due to more than 10 power poles being broken.

The communications specialist says during times like this it is important to have crew ready to help.

“We always have crew ready 24/7, 365,” said Kelley Eldien. “It’s a lot of behind the scenes folks and mechanics making sure they have everything they need to get out in the field and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Residents can download the Minnesota Power Outage app for the latest details on power outages in their area.