Storm Damage Being Assessed in Duluth

The city says Brighton Beach sustained the heaviest damages and was blocked off to the public as of Tuesday as the roadways need to be reinforced.

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is assessing damage to the already torn-apart Lakewalk from previous storms and Brighton Beach, however the newly redesigned Lakewalk behind Fitger’s held up as designed.

The city says Brighton Beach sustained the heaviest damages and was blocked off to the public as of Tuesday as the roadways need to be reinforced.

“We will continue to assess the road and if conditions change future conditions to Brighton beach and or part of the park could be impacted,” says Duluth Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele.

The battered Lakewalk behind the hotels in Canal Park did show signs of more erosion, but Phase II of the newly designed Lakewalk, which was recently completed, experienced its first real test.

“Happy to report that the reconstructed lakewalk behind Fitger’s has performed precisely as designed giving us further confidence that we have a solid engineering remedy that we can apply to other locations,” says Jim Filby Williams, the director of public administration for the city of Duluth.

Meanwhile St. Louis County received 630 9-1-1 calls with over half being from noon until 6 p.m. during the storm Monday.

Many calls were about downed trees and power lines from wind gusts well over 50 miles an hour.

The city also reminds homeowners that it is their responsibility to clear away downed trees in their yard.

“This is not just like cutting down normal trees they are under tension it’s very dangerous work and if you’re not experience with a chainsaw please call a company or someone who does have experience,” says Chief Shawn Krizaj of the Duluth Fire Department.

At the height of the storm, roughly 10,000 customers were without power and Minnesota power worked through the night to restore the electricity to as many customers as possible.

“Last night was an all hands on deck situation which meant we called in extra crews which meant we called in extra crews to successfully restore power to the majority of customers in Dluth and Proctor,” said Kelley Eldien, who does corporate communications for Minnesota Power.

Duluth Public Works also expects to be out and about for the rest of the week dealing with downed trees in the right of way in the city.

Chief Krizaj also reminded the public to be sure to deal with partially downed trees, as they could come down with a heavy snow or storm later this year and are dangerous.